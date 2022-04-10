Subhash Bhowmick Legendary Indian Footballer And Former Coach Dies At Age of 72 After Prolonged Illness

Former India’s legendary footballer and famous coach Subhash Bhowmik died on Saturday at a Kolkata hospital after a prolonged illness. Former Indian midfielder Bhowmick was a member of the team that won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in 1970. Family sources said that he was ill for a long time. He breathed his last at 3.30 am.

Family members said, “He was undergoing dialysis regularly for the past three and a half months. He also had bypass surgery about 23 years ago. He was also a patient of diabetes. Recently he was admitted to a private hospital in Iqbalpur due to chest infection.

He died at the age of 72. After retiring, Bhowmick pursued his career in coaching. He first joined Mohun Bagan as a coach and then went on to become the most successful coach of East Bengal. East Bengal won the ASEAN Cup title in 2003 under his coach.

popular news On the question of offering tea shop to PM, Mani Shankar Aiyar, first shouted, then the voice changed and fell in the feet. Only Modi, Shah, Nadda are taking decisions in BJP Parliamentary Board; Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj’s place vacant till date After 12 years, Dev Guru Jupiter will transit in Pisces, these 3 zodiac signs will start good days, the sum of success in every work When they have come Azaan, Hijab, Halal, Hang, Jhatka, Shotka… Pramod Krishnam taunted, Sambit Patra said – I will touch the feet of Acharya ji READ Also Rob Manfred gifts players headphones as lockout peace offering

Under Bhowmick’s guidance, East Bengal won the National League titles. He then repeated the same success with this team when he joined Churchill Brothers as Technical Director. He was known as ‘Jose Marinho’ of Kolkata Maidan.

Bhowmik started his career with the Rajasthan club at the age of 19. The right winger dominated national football for a decade due to his ‘dribbling’ skills. After spending a season in East Bengal, Bhowmik joined Mohun Bagan where he spent three years. After this he was again associated with East Bengal.

He was a member of the Indian team that won the bronze medal in the Asian Games 1970. He also represented the country in the Asian Games 1974. He scored a hat-trick against the Philippines in the Merdeka Cup in 1971. His career was also surrounded by controversies. Because in 2005, after being found guilty in the bribery case, he was arrested and sent to jail.