Subhash Ghai Furious When Shatrughan Sinha used to sit in Reena Roy’s make-up room as soon as he arrived, Subhash Ghai Blast had taken this decision after getting upset Subhash Ghai had taken this decision

The stories of Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha’s love affair are well known. In the 70s to 80s, there was a lot of discussion about the love of Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy, everyone thought that both would get married. But it didn’t happen. Shatrughan Sinha never hid anything from the media about his affair. Shatrughan Sinha, who openly roamed the Reena Roy Sangha in front of everyone, also got the actress work in many films.

One such anecdote is when Shatrughan Sinha was working in a film, he also got Reena Roy in the lead role in the same film. At that time, Subhash Ghai was debuting in the industry as a director. Shatrughan was in his eyes, with whom he wanted to make his film. At that time Shatrughan Sinha was seen in negative shades. In such a situation, he was quite popular for his villain avatar. But for Shatrughan, he wanted to take this risk and give him the main role in his film.

This film was – Kalicharan. Shatrughan Sinha said yes to work in the film. Now Subhash Ghai was looking for a heroine for the film. On this, Shatrughan Sinha quickly introduced Reena Roy to him. Now the heroine is also final.

The shooting of the film was completed, meanwhile the director had to face a lot of problems with Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan was very famous for coming late on the sets at that time. But still he adjusted. The film was released and became a super hit. At the same time, the stories of love between Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy also started coming in the discussion.

Now Subhash Ghai made up his mind to make another film- Vishwanath. For which he again selected Shatrughan for the main role. Subhash felt at that time that both Shatru and Reena are good friends, the bonding of both is good. In such a situation, he took Reena opposite Shatrughan in the film.

The shooting of the film started, the filmmakers were troubled by the late habit of director Shatrughan. But now another thing bothered him the most in which he could not control his anger.

Actually, Shatrughan Sinha used to come late first, then when he used to come, he used to enter Reena Roy’s makeup form and sit and start talking. Subhash Ghai did not like this thing at all, after Shatrughan came late for shooting. The entire unit used to wait for Shatru and Reena, while the makers suffered losses. But Shatrughan could not be called anything at that time because he was a very big star, while Subhash Ghai was just starting his career.

As soon as the film was made and released. The film became a hit as soon as it was released. Then he did a film with Shatrughan and this film ‘Gautam Govinda’ also did a good job at the box office. But during the shooting, Subhash started getting very upset. In such a situation, Subhash Ghai did not work with Shatrughan again.





