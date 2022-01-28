Subhash Ghai had made Ram Lakhan without a script such is the story of film becoming blockbuster

Bollywood’s famous director Subhash Ghai has recently given an interview. In which he told that he had made the film ‘Ram Lakhan’ without a script.

Bollywood’s famous film director Subhash Ghai has made many superhit films so far. He is known for his superb films like ‘Taal’, ‘Pardes’ and ‘Khalnayak’. Recently he celebrated 33 years of his popular film ‘Ram Lakhan’ starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia. At the same time, he has told an interesting anecdote related to this film during an interview.

Subhash Ghai has given an interview to Times of India. During this, he revealed in the conversation that he has made the film ‘Ram Lakhan’ without any proper script. Ghai said that he only had an idea for the film, but at that time he did not have any kind of story.

He further told that earlier in my film ‘Jung’, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff worked together in the lead role. So when he took both of them on board, they both agreed to start filming from the next month. Madhuri Dixit had already signed three films with her production house. But Anil and Jackie’s previous films did not perform well at the box office despite popular actors being in the film. So when they talked about the film some distributors had dropped the film.

In the interview, Ghai further told that he was adamant to make this film and during the shooting of the film, he had to make many corrections in the script of the film. He said, ‘Today everyone wants a perfect script. But I made ‘Ram Lakhan’ without proper script and it became such a blockbuster.

At the same time, actor Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Lakhan in the film and became popular with his dance number ‘One Two Ka Four’, has also celebrated 33 years of the film. He wrote in a tweet on the Twitter handle, ‘A film and role that will always hold a special place in my heart! 33 years of celebrating Ram Lakhan…these years have passed like 1,2 of 4…the rest you know’.

Let us tell you, Subhash Ghai last directed the 2014 film ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’. With this, he has recently written and produced ZEE5’s film ’36 Farmhouse’.