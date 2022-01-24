Subhash Ghai Indian Film Director Birthday Special Dharmendra Slapped Him On Krodhi Set Due To Hema Malini

Subhash Ghai Birthday: Dharmendra was so irritated by Subhash Ghai’s discuss on the set of ‘Kroddhi’ that he slapped the actor there.

HappyBirthday Subhash Ghai: At present is the 77th birthday of Bollywood’s well-known director Subhash Ghai. On his birthday, together with Bollywood stars, social media customers are additionally congratulating him loads. Subhash Ghai made his debut as a director in Hindi cinema with the movie ‘Kali Charan’. After this, he made many such movies, which helped loads in elevating the profession of Bollywood stars. However other than movies, Subhash Ghai has additionally been within the limelight as a result of tales associated to himself. In the course of the taking pictures of the movie ‘Krodhi’, actor Dharmendra slapped Subhash Ghai.

Within the yr 1981, director Subhash Ghai was directing the movie ‘Krodhi’. On this movie, Bollywood’s Dream Woman i.e. Hema Malini, Shashi Kapoor and actress Zeenat Aman have been within the lead roles. There was a scene within the movie the place Subhash Ghai wished to see Hema Malini in a bikini. In such a scenario, he requested the actress to put on a bikini for that scene.

Hema Malini didn’t like this suggestion of Subhash Ghai and she or he flatly refused to put on that garments. Nonetheless, when she got here to know that it was a swimming pool scene, she one way or the other agreed to put on a bikini. On the identical time, when actor Dharmendra received to learn about this, he grew to become very offended.

Dharmendra couldn’t management his anger and began slapping Subhash Ghai on the set itself. Dharmendra’s anger was one way or the other quelled when filmmaker Ranjit stopped him. However even after this, his displeasure with Subhash Ghai didn’t finish and he even warned the director on the way in which. This fashion of Dharmendra scared Subhash Ghai a lot that he received that scene deleted from the movie.

Salman Khan had additionally slapped the director: Other than Dharmendra, Salman Khan has additionally slapped Subhash Ghai. This was disclosed by ‘Bhaijaan’ himself in an interview. Salman had mentioned about this, “Typically you lose your mood. The person hit me with a spoon, broke the plate close to my face, urinated on my shoe and grabbed me by the neck. I couldn’t management myself due to this after which see what occurred.