Subhash Ghai said a big thing about his driver, why is he called ‘Star Driver’

News oi-Salman Khan

Director Subhash Ghai, who gave the blockbuster hit, expressed his grief when his “star driver” was getting separated and explained why he is more than his wife for him. After the great filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor of National Hindi films, if anyone else is called a showman, then it is filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The reason for this is quite clear. He has directed only a few films in his entire film career and almost all his early films proved to be superhits.

Anushka Sharma is going to make a quick comeback in Bollywood, will make a big bang with films and web series!

We also cannot ignore that Subhash Ghai came to Bollywood to become a hero but when his coin did not work there he decided to work behind the camera.

Today, he has introduced his fans to some such scenes of his life, in which one is his driver, who is not only a driver but his wife is also more than free.

What is the full story

His driver, who worked with Subhash Ghai for 40 years, is Babu Imtiaz Shaikh, who is more than just his driver. A video is going viral on social media where Subhash Ghai talks about his driver Babu Imtiaz Shaikh being with him from his 1982 production film “Vidhata”. At that time, at the time of shooting, Subhash Ghai had to work not only during the day but also at night and his same driver used to stay with him day and night.

With this, Subhash Ghai wanted the support of his star driver, he did not like any other driver. In the video, Subhash Ghai has also told that in these 40 years, Babu was not only a driver, he also learned the work of production boy and light boy in many of his films and also worked with me in many big hit films. And today it has been 40 years that the whole Bollywood knows him by the name of “Star Driver”, then whether it is Anil Kapoor or Salman Khan.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary 40 years in the industry- Subhash Ghai said a big thing about his driver, you will be shocked! His statement video goes viral now.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 13:15 [IST]