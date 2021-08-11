Subhash Ghai Shooting Devaa Movie With Amitabh Bachchan Got Angry On Movie Set Latest Interview

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has worked in many hit films. Same was the case with Subhash Ghai. In the 70s and 80s, Subhash Ghai gave many hits one after the other. Subhash Ghai had also announced to make a film with Amitabh Bachchan. The name of this film was- Deva. Amitabh Bachchan was in the lead role in Deva. Fans were also eagerly waiting for the jugalbandi of both. But this film could not be completed and Subhash Ghai had to stop shooting midway.

Years later, while talking to ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Subhash Ghai was questioned about this film. Subhash Ghai had told, ‘I tried to make a film with him. But she could not be. The situation was such that it was neither his fault nor mine. Many times we get to know in advance that this film will not be made. It was my fault too. I used to think that everything should be done quickly. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do a film with him.

While praising Amitabh, Subhash Ghai had said, ‘We both family members are very good friends. Sometimes the writer also feels that I had not written the script so well as Amitabh did it well. Now call it luck that our project could not be completed. According to ’70mm with Rahul’, Amitabh Bachchan had reached the set of the film and the shooting had also started.

Suddenly the film was stopped: Subhash Ghai had shot for a week with Amitabh Bachchan and suddenly announced the closure of the film by holding a press conference. When Subhash Ghai was asked the reason for closing the film, he said that we have some creative differences. Actually, Amitabh Bachchan was on the set during the shooting of the film and he called his assistant and asked him to call Subhash Ghai sahab. His assistant reached out to Subhash Ghai.

Amitabh Bachchan’s assistant went to Subhash Ghai and said that sir has called you and he wants to discuss some things in the script. Subhash Ghai did not like this and said that tell Amitabh ji, if you want to discuss something, then come here. After this Subhash called a press conference a few days later and announced the closure of the film.





