Submarine deal gives Britain its moment on the global stage after Brexit

LONDON — Ties between France and the United States have sunk to their lowest depth in decades, with Britain emerging as the unlikely victor in a maritime security alliance that has sowed the seeds of anger and discrimination across three continents.

According to officials in London and Washington, the British government played an early role in brokering a three-way alliance with the United States and Australia to deploy nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific. The historic deal prompted Australia to pull out of a $66 billion deal with France for diesel-electric submarines, prompting fury in Paris and quiet satisfaction in London.

For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will meet with President Biden at the White House this coming week and speak at the United Nations, it is his first convincing victory in the post-Brexit campaign to make Britain a player on the global stage.

Since leaving the European Union 18 months ago, Britain has tried to carve out a place in the world. Brexiters adopted the phrase “Global Britain”, which always seemed to be more of a marketing slogan than a coherent foreign policy.