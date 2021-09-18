Submarine deal gives Britain its moment on the global stage after Brexit
LONDON — Ties between France and the United States have sunk to their lowest depth in decades, with Britain emerging as the unlikely victor in a maritime security alliance that has sowed the seeds of anger and discrimination across three continents.
According to officials in London and Washington, the British government played an early role in brokering a three-way alliance with the United States and Australia to deploy nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific. The historic deal prompted Australia to pull out of a $66 billion deal with France for diesel-electric submarines, prompting fury in Paris and quiet satisfaction in London.
For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will meet with President Biden at the White House this coming week and speak at the United Nations, it is his first convincing victory in the post-Brexit campaign to make Britain a player on the global stage.
Since leaving the European Union 18 months ago, Britain has tried to carve out a place in the world. Brexiters adopted the phrase “Global Britain”, which always seemed to be more of a marketing slogan than a coherent foreign policy.
Yet the agreement reached on Wednesday, in which the United States and Britain would supply Australia with submarines, reaffirmed Britain’s status as a military power with nuclear expertise, as well as a trusted ally of the United States. It also gave credence to Mr Johnson’s attempt to build a British presence in Asia, a strategy that at first seemed like a nostalgic return to his royal past.
Now, Britain has negotiated trade deals with Australia, Japan and South Korea, and has deployed an aircraft carrier to help the United States keep an eye on China in the South China Sea, where Beijing is building a military chain. by asserting his royal ambitions. Establishment.
“This is the first time Global Britain is starting to come out,” said former British ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch. “We are starting to make a real presence in that part of the world, in the defense and economic sectors.”
Mr Darroch cautioned that the economic benefits of the deal – how many jobs and how much money would flow to British factories – still had to be worked out with the United States. Joining the far-right security coalition also brings costs and expectations on Britain, which is reducing the size of its military and, like many countries, its public finances ravaged by the pandemic.
Still, for a country that was considered little more than an afterthought by President Biden in its recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, it was a welcome return to relevance. British officials cited the deal as proof of their ability to move efficiently in a post-Brexit world – in this case, at the expense of a European neighbor.
According to British officials, Australia was the first to offer Britain that the British and Americans help deploy nuclear-powered submarines. The Australians concluded that the diesel models provided in the French deal were not going to suffice for a future in which China posed a greater threat than ever.
Britain’s relationship with the United States on nuclear technology predates the 1958 Defense Agreement, so the concept of the two allies working together was not only natural, but inevitable. The United States will provide the highly enriched uranium that powers the submarines’ reactors.
Officials said Britain and Australia made aggressive sales pitches for Washington that included an exchange between Mr Johnson and Mr Biden at a Group 7 meeting in Cornwall, England, in June. He said Britain had to fend off US officials who questioned why Australia could not buy submarines directly from the United States.
Among Britain’s arguments: Its military protocols are more closely aligned with those of the Australian military, making it easier for Australians to operate ships equipped with British technology. A Biden administration official said the White House never considered pulling Britain out of the coalition.
“It was largely a technical decision,” said Bates Gill, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, which is based in Sydney, Australia. “But it could also have partly been a decision about trustworthiness.”
For Mr Johnson, who has made a “special relationship” with the United States a cornerstone of his foreign policy, the submarine deal was compensation for Biden’s dismissal of his views on Afghanistan.
Mr Johnson, officials said, wanted the return to be contingent on ground conditions. Despite the ruffled wings, the prime minister has made it clear that Britain will support Mr Biden over his No. 1 priority: competition with China.
“They are making choices, and choices have consequences,” said Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, who praised the British approach.
For some people in the UK, those results may not be worth the benefit. Theresa May, Mr Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister, warned that Britain could be dragged into a war with China over Taiwan.
In 2016, Mr Johnson argued that leaving the EU would allow Britain to engage with China more freely. Earlier, Beijing had cracked down on Hong Kong, a former British colony. Now, Britain’s China policy looks very different from that of the United States.
Mr Johnson hopes to build on Britain’s profile by playing host to a successful UN climate-change conference in Glasgow in November. But it is not clear how much Mr Biden will help him. Britain is pressing the United States to double its contribution to the $100 billion annual fund to help countries mitigate the effects of climate change. That is yet to be done.
Analysts said Britain could benefit from having a new foreign secretary, Liz Truss, who won praise in her previous job for negotiating trade deals in Asia. Mr Johnson demoted his predecessor, Dominic Raab, after he was severely criticized for being on leave in Crete last month after the Taliban broke into the Afghan capital, Kabul.
“Liz Truss has his opponents,” said Peter Westmacott, a former British ambassador to Washington. But he said he was “well positioned as someone to try to add substance to the slogan of global Britain.”
To all the satisfaction in London, Britain still faces tough geopolitical realities. The submarine deal is likely to strain its ties with France, which is already strained by post-Brexit disputes over fishing rights and migrants crossing the English Channel.
The French government’s disdain for Britain was evident in the coalition’s response to news: it recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia but abandoned its envoy to Britain – a gesture, French media said, to convey For that it sees Britain as a little player in the geopolitical drama. Other analysts said France was particularly upset because it believed the United States was rewarding Britain when it should be punished for leaving the European Union.
Still, Mr Johnson should not count on smooth sailing with Washington. Britain could still find itself at odds over Northern Ireland, where the prime minister is pushing for changes to the post-Brexit trade regime.
On Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated a warning on a visit to London that Congress would not approve a trade deal between Britain and the United States if Britain jeopardized the peace in Northern Ireland.
In addition, analysts said, Mr Biden’s abusive treatment of Britain over Afghanistan, along with the brief notice given to France by the White House before the announcement of the security alliance, shows that the United States is without the sensitivity of the trans-Atlantic. Will pursue his interests. relationships.
“What’s most remarkable is how little Americans are talking about it and how many Britons are,” said Leslie Vinjamuri, director of the Americas and Americas Program at Chatham House, a British research institute. “This basic fact tells a lot about the special relationship. The special does not mean the same thing.”
