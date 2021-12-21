Submit your COVID-19 questions for medical experts here



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world” and the unvaccinated are most vulnerable, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert.

Vaccinated people are still at risk of getting sick, but a less severe illness compared to those who are unvaccinated.

So what do you want to know about COVID and this latest variant? What happens if you are traveling for the holidays and test positive? What if you only have one of the two shots or don’t have the booster?

TUESDAY’S RESPONSES

Dr. Elnahal answers questions on omicron, at-home tests, boosters & more:

Dr. Alan Bulbin answers your questions on COVID, omicron surge:

MONDAY’S RESPONSES

Dr. Zuckerman answers viewer questions on COVID, omicron variant:

Dr. Narasimhan answers your questions on COVID, vaccines

