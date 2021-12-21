World

Submit your COVID-19 questions for medical experts here

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world” and the unvaccinated are most vulnerable, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert.

Vaccinated people are still at risk of getting sick, but a less severe illness compared to those who are unvaccinated.

So what do you want to know about COVID and this latest variant? What happens if you are traveling for the holidays and test positive? What if you only have one of the two shots or don’t have the booster?

Submit questions for medical experts using the form below and we will get them answered on Eyewitness News First at 4:00 p.m. and on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. this week.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of the COVID omicron variant?

TUESDAY’S RESPONSES

Dr. Elnahal answers questions on omicron, at-home tests, boosters & more:

Dr. Alan Bulbin answers your questions on COVID, omicron surge:

MONDAY’S RESPONSES

Dr. Zuckerman answers viewer questions on COVID, omicron variant:

Dr. Narasimhan answers your questions on COVID, vaccines

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

