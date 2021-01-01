Subramaniam Swamy’s letter to PM Modi: Subramaniam Swamy delays proceedings in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, high profile corruption cases to tarnish BJP’s image: Sonia, Rahul, Chidambaram … Delay to tarnish BJP’s image

BJP MP Dr. Subramaniam Swamy is known for his outspokenness. He has done the same thing again. Swami has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping his point very clear. In it, Swamy has drawn the attention of the Prime Minister to the delay in the trial of high-profile cases involving Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Robert Vadra and others. He said the BJP’s image was being tarnished due to delays in prosecuting cases in these cases. In 2014, the party launched a campaign to fight similar issues.

Dr. Swamy shared this letter on Twitter. He wrote, “There were many cases of corruption during the tenure of the UPA at the Center. There is no doubt that there has been a long delay in the hearing of many such cases by the government.

Many of these matters he has mentioned in the letter. These include the 2G scam appeal pending in the Delhi High Court, the case of P Chidambaram and his son in the Aircel Maxis and INX Media bribery case and the cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who were released on bail in the National Herald case. .

Swamy also mentioned Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra in the letter. He alleged that nothing special had happened in the black money case registered against Vadra. On Twitter, Swamy said he had written the letter to the Prime Minister on September 2, 2021.

Swamy wrote that the BJP’s image is being tarnished due to delays in these matters. This is because the BJP has made the fight against corruption a major issue in all national and local elections since 2014.