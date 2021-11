Subramanian Swamy met Mamta Banerjee, speculation intensified; BJP MPs have been questioning their own government on many matters

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been besieging his own government on various issues, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. After this meeting, speculations have started in the political corridor.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been besieging his own government on various issues, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. After this meeting, speculations have started in the political corridor.

#Subramanian #Swamy #met #Mamta #Banerjee #speculation #intensified #BJP #MPs #questioning #government #matters