Subramanian Swamy reaches Delhi HC, appeals to court to quash Air India disinvestment process

In October last year, the central government had accepted the highest bid offered by a Tata Sons company for 100 per cent stake in Air India and Air India Express as well as 50 per cent stake in ground handling company AISATS.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has approached the Delhi High Court to quash the disinvestment process of Air India. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh is likely to hear Swamy’s plea on Tuesday. BJP may not like this attitude of its MP but Swamy is known for his attitude. He has also done the work of dragging the Gandhi family to the court.

Swamy, a Rajya Sabha member of BJP, has requested to set aside any further action or decision or approval or permission taken by the authorities in relation to the current Air India disinvestment process. Swamy, in the petition filed through advocate Satya Saberwal, has also requested for a CBI inquiry into the role and functioning of the officers and a detailed report of the same before the court.

After taking the command in the hands of Tata Sons, it was believed that the days of the company would change and it would recover from the loss.

It is worth noting that Air India has been running in losses for a long time. Even during the UPA government, efforts were made for its salvation but all of them turned out to be in vain. After this, the Modi government gave the responsibility of its salvation to Tata Sons by auction. But it doesn’t look like Tata’s road is going to be smooth. Swami’s history is that once he moves forward, he does not turn back. He is very famous for fighting in court.