The Asset Under Management (AUM) in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA as on 31 October 2021 increased to Rs 6,75,925 crore as on 31 October 2021 from Rs 5,12,752 crore at the end of 31 October 2020.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has released the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APVI) data for October, 2021.

The number of subscribers in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA increased to 469.18 lakh by the end of October 2021, as against 383.12 lakh in the previous year i.e. October 2020. That is, the number of subscribers of many pension schemes increased by more than 86 lakhs in a year. In percentage terms, it has seen an increase of 22.46 per cent within a year.

