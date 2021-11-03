Subsidy up to 1.5 lakh on electric cars stopped in Delhi, government explained the reason

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that our goal is to give subsidy to those who need it more. This includes auto drivers, two wheeler owners, delivery partners, etc.

In Delhi, the subsidy up to 1.5 lakh on electric cars has been stopped and there is no plan to extend it further. This information was given by Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Wednesday. He has said that now there is a plan to help two wheelers and public transport.

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said during a conversation with ‘Hindustan Times’ that all possible help has been given to the electric car segment in Delhi, but now the focus will be on two-wheeler, freight and public transport segment in electric vehicles.

Gehlot said that there is no need to give subsidy for e-car as a person who has the capacity to spend Rs 15 lakh, he does not care to give another Rs 1-2 lakh. Our goal is to give subsidy to those who need it the most. This includes auto drivers, two wheeler owners, delivery partners, etc.

Explain that according to the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, the subsidy was only for the initial 1000 cars, in which a subsidy of Rs 1,50,000 was to be given per car. From August to October, Delhi registered 23000 electric vehicles, of which 5246 were two wheelers and 10997 were e-rickshaws.

It is worth noting that the trend of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country. Recently there was news that Indian Oil Corporation Limited is going to set up 10,000 charging stations for electric vehicles in the country. The announcement was made by the company’s chairman SM Vaidya. He said that these charging stations would be installed in the next three years.

The chairman of IOCL said that the government company will install two thousand of these charging stations in the next 12 months. In the next two years, eight thousand additional charging stations will be installed across the country. In this way, IOCL will contribute in creating the basic infrastructure for e-vehicle in the next three years by setting up a total of 10,000 charging stations in the country.