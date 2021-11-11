Substitute Teachers Never Got Much Respect, but Now They Are in Demand



“I think everyone who covered me really did their best,” she said. But “art teachers are not going to teach fourth grade math what I can do.”

Kim Anderson, executive director of the National Education Association, which represents millions of educators across the country, said alternative teachers are “short-term band-aids that change students.”

The problem starts with the need for full-time teachers in many school districts. In Arizona, about 1,400 teachers quit their jobs in the first few months of the school year, according to one study. In Florida, the school year began with about 5,000 teacher vacancies, according to a video posted by Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

The business has suffered for years due to low salaries, high stress and challenging working conditions. But fears of coronavirus infection have created a “perfect storm,” Ms. Anderson said, where teachers are now leaving or retiring early.

“School districts really depend on options, because there are a lot, a lot of teachers who have left the field,” Ms. Anderson said.

Oregon once had 8,290 licensed alternative teachers, but by September 18, that number had halved. To build a larger pool, the state, in an emergency order of 1 October, created a new license. These options no longer require you to pass multiple tests or obtain a bachelor’s degree. They must be at least 18 years of age, sponsored by a participating district or chartered school, and have “good moral character” with “mental and physical health required” to teach.

In the two weeks since Oregon passed its measures, more than 180 people have applied to work as an alternative at Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest district, said Sharon Reese, the district’s chief human resources officer.