World

Subway crime: 17-year-old caught with gun on train in Times Square

7 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Subway crime: 17-year-old caught with gun on train in Times Square
Written by admin
Subway crime: 17-year-old caught with gun on train in Times Square

Subway crime: 17-year-old caught with gun on train in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — A 17-year-old was caught with a gun on a subway train in Times Square Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was caught when the train arrived in the Times Square 42nd Street station just after 2:50 p.m.

A rider who got off the train alerted a police officer on the northbound platform.

ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms

EMBED >More News Videos

Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.

They said that a man on the car had a gun.

Officers stopped the rider and took him into custody.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Subway #crime #17yearold #caught #gun #train #Times #Square

READ Also  What Private Companies Need to Know – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment