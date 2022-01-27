Subway crime: 17-year-old caught with gun on train in Times Square
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — A 17-year-old was caught with a gun on a subway train in Times Square Wednesday afternoon.
———-
The suspect was caught when the train arrived in the Times Square 42nd Street station just after 2:50 p.m.
A rider who got off the train alerted a police officer on the northbound platform.
ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms
They said that a man on the car had a gun.
Officers stopped the rider and took him into custody.
———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Subway #crime #17yearold #caught #gun #train #Times #Square
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.