Subway crime: 17-year-old caught with gun on train in Times Square



TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — A 17-year-old was caught with a gun on a subway train in Times Square Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was caught when the train arrived in the Times Square 42nd Street station just after 2:50 p.m.

A rider who got off the train alerted a police officer on the northbound platform.

ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11505431"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11505431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.

They said that a man on the car had a gun.

Officers stopped the rider and took him into custody.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo