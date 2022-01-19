Subway Crime: Police searching for suspect who punched a man, flashed knife in anti-gay attack on Bronx train



HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) — Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a man on a subway train in the Bronx.

The suspect approached the 43-year-old sufferer making anti-gay remarks and referred to as him, “Mexican rubbish.”

He then punched the sufferer in the face a number of occasions and displayed a knife.

The hate-fueled incident occurred near midnight on a northbound 4 train close to the Highbridge space of The Bronx on Wednesday.

The suspect exited the train on the 167 Avenue station and fled the subway system.

The sufferer was handled on scene for minor accidents.

The investigation stays ongoing by NYPD’s Hate Crimes Activity Pressure.

Police are asking anybody who witnessed the occasion, or who acknowledges the person in the sketch to return ahead.

Anybody with info in regard to this incident is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The general public may also submit their ideas by logging onto the CrimeStoppers web site at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

