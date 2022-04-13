Subway shooting raises questions for riders about subway safety in New York City



SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Trains have resumed stops at the Brooklyn 36th Street subway station, which comes after chaos ensued Tuesday morning.

The horrific shooting is raising more questions for straphangers about subway safety.

Some customers say all the pushings, stabbings, beatings, and shootings make them hesitant to ride.

The shooting that injured 29 people who were shot or otherwise injured is the last thing the city needed in their quest to get people to ride again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two months ago, Mayor Eric Adams announced his subway safety plan, it included flooding the system with officers and also having people that could reach out to the mentally ill that may be on the trains or the platforms.

He’s now saying that he will again double the number of officers in the subway system. But, will it be enough to reassure people?

For months now, the MTA and the city have been trying to convince riders that the subway is safe, but at the same time we have been seeing nearly every single day, incredibly violent crimes; Shootings, stabbings, assault, people getting pushed into oncoming trains.

It is not uncommon for people to hear from their friends and family members that they are not riding the subway right now, that they do not feel safe. After Tuesday’s shooting, it will not be even harder for local and state leaders and the MTA to reassure people that the subway is safe.

“This is a rarity, but one instance like this is one too many,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“New Yorkers have just been through COVID, they’ve overcome Super Storm Sandy, they’ve been through the financial crisis, 9/11, they are incredibly strong, but they’re also mindful of the need for all of us to team up and increase subway safety. Governor, Mayor Adams, made a commitment to subway safety before this event” said Janno Lieber, MTA Chairman and CEO.

Just hours after the shooting, Governor Hochul released pictures of herself riding the subway so people could see that it was safe.

However, another thing that is making this problematic is that one of the cameras on the train where this incident happened was not working.

“This is a shocking and horrible burst of violence in our transit system,” Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said. “TWU Local 100 officers have responded to the affected stations in Brooklyn and have been in contact with train crews and stations personnel. At this time, it appears that no members were physically hurt. Our hearts and prayers are with the victims and their families. This latest emergency illustrates again why we need Station Agents, and fully staffed trains with both a Conductor and a Train Operator on board, to assist with evacuations and communications.”

