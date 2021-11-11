success story of ips Sirisetti Sankeerth who failed sub inspector exam but cleared upsc

There is a lion of famous poet Sahir Ludhianvi “Thousand Bark fell, lakhs of storms arose, those flowers which are about to bloom will remain in bloom”. This line fits perfectly with Sirisetti Sankirtha, a resident of a village in Telangana. After failing in the Inspector’s examination, he did not let failure dominate him and finally became IPS after passing the UPSC examination to fulfill his passion for wearing Khaki uniform.

Originally born to an electrician at Bellampally in Mancherial district of Telangana, Sirisetti Sankeerth did his schooling from his home district. After this he studied civil engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad. Sirisetti had the intention of joining the police from the very beginning, for this he also gave the examination of Inspector Recruitment to be held in the state.

Sirisetti Sankeerth passed the written exam for the recruitment of Inspector. But he failed in the mandatory 800 meters race and was out of the race to become a superintendent. Sirisetti had said in an interview about the failure in recruitment that he had to complete the 800 meters race in 160 seconds. It took him longer to complete the race and he failed that test. But now he can complete the 800 meters race in just 120 seconds.

Even after failing the inspector’s examination, Sirisetti Sankeerth did not lose his spirits and maintained his passion for wearing the uniform. During this time he also worked as an assistant engineer in the Mission Bhagirathi scheme to support the family financially. However, during this time he started preparing for UPSC to fulfill his passion for wearing a uniform. During the job, he also continued to prepare for UPSC.

Sirisetti Sankeerth appeared for UPSC four times but he could not clear it. Eventually he passed the Union Public Service Commission examination of 2019 and was selected for the IPS. Sirisetti Sankeerth, who once failed in the examination of the inspector, finally fulfilled his dream of wearing a uniform. Sirisetti Sankeerth got the inspiration to become a police officer from Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendran. Sirisetti Sankeerth, who secured 330 rank in the year 2019 examination, completed IPS training a few days back and has got his home cadre Telangana.