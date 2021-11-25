Success story of Nazia: Success story of Nazia, the daughter of a tempo driver

Highlights Nazia has got 668 marks in NEET 2021

The hard work of parents is the secret of success

Nazia will be the first doctor in the village

NEET success story: It is said that if a person does not give up and is determined to work hard, no one can stop him from succeeding. This sentence was proved by the daughter of a tempo driver living in a small village called Pachpahad in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. She is going to be the first doctor in her village. Nazia, 22, who sat for the fourth time, scored 668 marks in NEET (UG) 2021, ranking 1759th nationally. She was ranked 477th in the Other Backward Classes category. After this success, Nazia has become an inspiration for the whole region.



Isamuddin, Nazia’s father, runs a freight tempo in Jhalawar. The income from this is used to support his family. Isamuddin has not been able to build a permanent house due to lack of income, his family still lives in a mud house. Nazia’s mother, Amina B., is a housewife who works in the fields. The people in this village are not very educated either, so the environment here is not conducive to the children who are educated and live in the city. Despite this, however, the Nazis succeeded in NEET 2021.

The hard work of parents and the bicycle revealed the secret of success

Nazia is very happy after passing the NEET exam. He attributed his success to the hard work of his parents and the bicycle provided by the state government. Nazia said that this cycle has helped her a lot in achieving success. After 8th grade, Nazi enrolled in another school. The school was far from his home. The government-sponsored bicycle in the 9th grade helped Nazi dreams come true. With his help, she went to her school.

Also read: Current affairs: Preparing for competitive exams, then find out exactly what is going on in November



The scholarship was a boon

The government scholarships she received from a poor and uneducated family in the former village also helped her progress. A Nazi who was gifted in studies from the very beginning, he received scholarships in both 10th and 12th classes. With the help of this he got into coaching in Kota town near his district. Seeing his dedication, the coaching institute also waived more than half of his fees. It also gave them the morale to succeed. According to Nazia, the scholarship was nothing short of a boon for her.

Also read: Villages giving birth to television revolution in India, find out how villagers started agitation



Nazia will be the first doctor in the village

To date, not a single child from the village where the Nazis come from has passed the NEET. Nazia will be the first doctor in the village to do MBBS in such a situation. After becoming a doctor, Nazia also wants to improve the situation in her village. In an interview, Nazia said that now that she has been seen, other children in the village will try to move on and expect the situation in the village to change.