Success Story of Zubin Nautiyal: Success Story of Zubin Nautiyal who was born in a very rich family in Uttarakhand: Zubin Nautiyal, A.R. At Rahman’s request, the singer returned to his hometown from Mumbai

Zubin Nautiyal is a name in the world of music today, who needs no introduction. Zubin Nautiyal entered the reality show ‘X Factor’ 10 years ago and today he is at that stage of singing, where the whole world is crazy about his voice. Let’s learn all about Zubin Nautiyal.

Zubin is currently discussing a video of him, who is said to have refused to kiss Mauni Roy during the shoot. Although the team had planned all this to tease him, the truth is that he refused to kiss. Zubin has made a name for himself in the music world over the last 10 years.





Whether it is ‘Zindagi Kuch To Baat’ from Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ or ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Aur Hum’ from ‘Kabir Singh’, Zubin’s voice has created a lot of magic.

Zubin was born in Dehradun. Zubin’s father Ram Sharan Nautiyal is a very big businessman and politician in Uttarakhand and his mother Nina Nautiyal also has her own business. From the beginning, Zubin was interested in the world of music, as his father was also fond of singing. Zubin was educated up to class VIII from St. Joseph’s School, Dehradun. He then attended the Welham Boys School, where he took music as a subject and formed his foundation in classical music.



Along with singing, Zubin played guitar, piano, harmonium, drums, etc. At the age of 18, Zubin became famous for singing in his hometown of Dehradun. He will give a live performance and donate the proceeds to charity.

After finishing school, Zubin came to Mumbai in 2007 and joined Mithibai College. In the meantime, he also took singing lessons from Pandit Chanulal Mishra of Varanasi and kept looking for singing opportunities in films. After that he joined A.R. Rahman, who praised his voice. Rahman advised him to work on his voice for a few more years before entering the music industry. He wholeheartedly accepted Rahman’s advice and after accepting his advice, Zubin returned to his village and started taking training from his school teacher Vandana Srivastava. Not only that, he also started taking training in Hindustani classical music from his guru Samant. Zubin spent four years polishing himself. He went to Benares for classical singing training from Channulal Mishra. After this, he also took training in Western music from the Music Academy in Chennai, where he got the opportunity to learn from the famous guitarist Prasanna.



After that, Zubin entered the industry in 2011 with the television music show X Factor. The show had a total of 25 contestants. Zubin made his film debut in 2014 with the song ‘Ek Mulakat’ from the movie ‘Sonali Cable’ and it became a huge hit. Zubin has not looked back since. He gave many hit songs consistently. He gave many hit songs like ‘Mehrabani’ from ‘The Shawkins’, ‘Zindagi’ from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Bandya’ for ‘Jajba’.

The list of songs by Zubin Nautiyal is very long, which got a lot of love from the fans. ‘Raat Lambiya’, ‘Loot Gaya’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra’, ‘Mi Divas Visarto’, ‘Akh Lad Jave’, ‘Rasat Ki Dhun’, ‘Abba Maine Chand Vekhya’, Anek ‘ Great songs like ‘Khashi Jab Bhi Teri’, ‘Gajab Ka Hai Din’, ‘Wafa Na Raas Aaya’, ‘Tum Hi Ana’ are always present in the playlists of Zubin Nautiyal’s fans. He has also received Mirchi Music Awards for ‘Zindagi Kuch To Baat’.