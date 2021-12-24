Success Story: Success Story: Father irons clothes, Mom sells her jewelry, completes studies, son becomes Deputy SP – Success Story Father irons clothes Son becomes Deputy SP

If you want to be successful, you have to overcome all your difficulties and problems, then you can write your success story. Today we are going to tell you the success story of one such officer who raised the flag of success by overcoming his poverty and all difficulties. Sunil Kumar, who became Deputy SP by getting 75th position in UPPSC exam in 2018, grew up in extreme poverty.



When Sunil was doing engineering, he didn’t even have money to pay the fees, so his mother sold all her jewelery and completed her education. After completing his engineering course, Sunil started preparing for UPSC Civil Services (UPSC). He did not succeed here, Sunil failed three times in UPSC, then he started paying attention to UPPCS and he succeeded due to his hard work. However, his path to this point was extremely difficult.

Dad used to run the house by ironing



Sukh Lal, the father of Sunil Kumar, who lives in a small village called Shergarh in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, used to iron the clothes of the people of Mumbai to run the house. The financial situation of Sunil’s house was deplorable. When Sunil got very good marks in high school, he expressed his desire to intermediate from Allahabad to his father, but due to lack of money, his father was unable to do so. Sunil’s father then sought help from the people, with the help of some people, he got an intermediate from Allahabad. After this Sunil took admission in engineering for further education, but he did not even have the money to pay the fees, after which his mother sold all her jewelery and paid the college fees.

Such is the attitude of UPPCS



After completing his engineering course, Sunil started preparing for the UPSC exams in 2015. Here he reached the main exam in his first attempt but could not pass the interview. However, this encouraged Sunil and he decided to become an IAS officer. He then tried for two years in a row, but was unsuccessful. Due to poor financial situation at home, Sunil gave up his dream of cracking UPSC and started preparing for UPPCS. Here he succeeded in his first attempt. He got 75th position in UPPCS exam in 2018 and got the post of Deputy SP. Thus ended his journey of UPPCS.

Success requires dedication



Explaining the mantra of his success, Sunil said in an interview that if you want to succeed in difficult exams like UPSC or UPPSC, you have to work hard regularly. If you do not have any financial challenge, then you should stop after realizing your dream. He says that family support is very important along with proper strategy and hard work to succeed in this exam. You cannot pass this test unless you work hard and earnestly.

Sunil is now preparing for IAS



Sunil’s destination does not end here. Sunil is now preparing for UPSC once again with his job. His goal is to become an IAS officer. Sunil also has two younger brothers and a sister. All three are preparing for the civil service. Happy with Sunil’s success, his father hopes that one of his children will definitely pass the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer.