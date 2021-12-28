Success Story: Young Photographer of the Year with his mother’s photo, find out his success story – Success Story Young Photographer of the Year with his mother’s photo

Highlights Pubrun, 20, has been taking photos since he was 4 years old.

Pabrun is the first Indian to win this award

The award-winning photo is titled ‘No Escape from Reality’.

This year, many young people in the country have made history by achieving success in various fields. One such young photographer is Pubrun, who won the Sony World Photography Awards for his book ‘Youth Photographer of the Year’. Pabrun is the first Indian to win this award. He has won this prestigious award for one of his special works of art. The picture for which Pabrun received the award is called ‘No Escape from Reality’. More than 3 lakh entries were received from all over the world for this competition. Pabrun Basu (20) is a resident of Kolkata. Her father Pranav Basu is also a successful photographer. Because of this, Pabrun became interested in photography at an early age and became acquainted with every aspect of it. Let’s take a look at Pabrun’s success story.



He joined the camera for the first time at the age of 4.



Pabrun Basu first picked up his father’s DSLR camera when he was just 4 years old. The first photo taken by Basu was of a folk artist and was taken in Santiniketan, West Bengal. Pabrun said in an interview, “I often tried to teach them new things in photography on my own. My father never interfered in my self-learning process, but sometimes he would tell me and give me very important advice, so that I could overcome my shortcomings.” I will never forget their advice.

There is a unique story behind the award winning famous painting



Pabrun received the award for his special painting. There is also a unique and interesting story associated with it. Pabrun said that one day as he was passing by his parents’ room, he saw some shadows on a screen, which took the form of lines. According to Pabrun, the design impressed him and inspired Pabrun to take photos of him. Pabrun told his mother to go behind the curtain and put the curtains on her hands as if someone was trying to get out of the ‘cage’. According to Pabrun, his mother played him well and then he took this photo.

Work on skills in lockdown



Informing about his participation in the awards, Pabrun said that he had also sent his photo for the Sony World Photography Awards in 2019, at which time his photo was appreciated, but it was not successful. In July 2020, Pabrun submitted this special photo for the awards, and in March 2021, he was informed of his victory. However, the information was kept secret until the award was officially announced. It is worth noting that every year a special exhibition is held in London in connection with this award, but this time it was not possible due to the Corona epidemic.

Develop skills in Corona Lockdown



While the entire country was in lockdown due to the Corona virus epidemic, Pabrun had the opportunity to work on his photography skills. This time, Pabrun continued to learn from his mistakes. According to Pabrun, he considers restraint a great weapon in his photography. He doesn’t take many pictures at the same time, but he believes in taking pictures comfortably during this time. According to Pabrun, doing so will enable him to present his point of view more effectively through photographs. According to Pabrun, he is trying to learn photography from his father’s photo book and through social media.

Pubrun is also a musician



In addition to being an award-winning photographer, Pabrun is also a musician. Pabrun has been playing the tabla since he was 13 years old. Pubrun now wants to master both music and photography. Pabrun also wants to try his hand at making films in the future.