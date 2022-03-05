Entertainment

Such a big director is wearing utensils actress Shefali Shah told the story of discrimination in her in laws house

12 hours ago
Actress Shefali Shah has recently given an interview, in which she has told about the discrimination faced by her in her in-laws’ house.

Actress Shefali Shah needs no introduction today. He has played many tremendous characters in the industry so far. In this regard, the actress says that she has a very strong resume. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah has said about her family members that she discriminates between them and her husband.

Actually Shefali Shah has recently talked to Pinkvilla. During this, he has told the discrimination between men and women in his house and in the industry. Regarding this, Shefali said that ‘whatever is asked of me at home, my husband is not asked’.

In the interview, when Shefali was asked ‘Has she ever faced sexism with her family and friends’. Responding to this, she said, ‘Like when my husband Vipul goes on a shoot, no one asks him anything. No one cares where they are being told but when I go out I am asked questions ‘You have to go again today?’ Sometimes I find it hard to believe if I have really been asked this question.

At the same time, Shefali told that all these things do not bother her. According to him, his mother-in-law is of a different generation and that is why he speaks all this. During this, when he was asked whether an actor should become the same if he keeps playing one type of character. To which he said ‘Either you are between the age of 18-22, then you are an actress. After that the industry doesn’t know what to do with the women? Yes, now I am careful that I should do characters of my age’.

Recalling another incident during this, the actress said, ‘Once Vipul was washing dishes and my mother-in-law was standing beside him. Then suddenly looking at them, he said, ‘Such a big director’s pot is getting worn out? This made me laugh a lot and I started thinking that the actress is rubbing utensils, will this ever be said? He is of course a director, but what does this have to do with taking care of the house? He is as much a home maker as I am.

Talking about the work of Shefali Shah, recently the teaser of her film ‘Darlings’ has been released. This film is being made under the direction of Jasmeet Rein and Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma are going to be seen with him in it.


