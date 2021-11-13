Such a poor script is being written daily in UP – former IAS took a jibe at Kasganj SP’s claim, people are also enjoying it

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, a person named Altaf died in police custody under suspicious circumstances. The police had taken him into custody for taking away a girl. Kasganj SP Rohan Pramod Botre had said, ‘While in custody, he was requested to go to the toilet, after which he was sent to the toilet in the lock-up. Altaf tried to strangle him by trapping the string attached to the hood of his jacket in the tap inside the toilet. Now questions are being raised on the action of the police in this matter.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted, ‘Altaf of 5.6 feet, hangs from the 2 feet high spout of the bathroom from the nada and dies, simple. How many such poor scripts are written daily in UP. Arun Balmiki died in police custody in Agra last month, so this is the script. Is there any Padma Shri left?’

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on this matter, ‘It is clear from incidents like the death of Altaf in Kasganj, Arun Valmiki in Agra, Rajesh Kori in Sultanpur in police custody that the protectors have become eaters. UP Police tops the country in terms of custodial deaths. The law and order situation is in complete disarray under the BJP rule. No one is safe here.

User Feedback: Senior journalist Ajit Anjum writes, ‘Did the roof of the washroom have a water tap? Do you think everyone is a fool, SP sahib?’ Journalist Nitin Thakur wrote, ‘Kasganj police took Altaf to the police station where it was said that he committed suicide by hanging himself from the spout. The spout is on two feet. Was Altaf’s height a few feet?’ Opposing the statement of the SP, journalist Umashankar Singh writes, ‘My last vow of not appearing in the UPSC exam even once went away today.’

Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV wrote, ‘The spout, on which Altaf committed suicide by hanging himself with the knot of the jacket, in Kasganj police station. The height of the young man was about 5 feet 6 inches and the height of the spout was 2 feet. The box under the spout is safe. Another user wrote, ‘When UPSC introduced the CSAT paper in the Civil Services exam, it was thinking that it would test the reasoning, analytical, judgmental and problem solving ability of the students. The SP of Kasganj is proof of how far-sighted the thinking of UPSC was, whose results are now visible.

User Ajit Tyagi writes, ‘Uttar Pradesh is the only state where if the police call someone to the police station for questioning, he commits suicide in panic. Imagine Altaf of 5.6 feet in Kasganj, hanging from a 2 feet high spout of the bathroom from the drain and died. Have some Shame.’ BSP supremo Mayawati had also questioned this and tweeted, ‘The UP government is proving to be failing in preventing death in custody and making the police the savior of the public, it is a matter of great concern.’