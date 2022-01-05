Such a punishment for cutting a tree! beaten to death, then the villagers started the fire together

A 34-year-old man was beaten to death by villagers in Chhaprideepa village of Jharkhand’s Simdega district on Tuesday. Later his body was set on fire. He is alleged to have cut trees on it at a place which they considered sacred according to their tribal customs.

Police said Sanju Pradhan of Chhaprideepa village in Jharkhand’s Simdega district was called to a meeting to discuss and resolve the issue of falling trees, but did not attend the meeting. A large group of enraged villagers dragged him out of the house in the afternoon, and took him to the nearby Besarajara village, where the meeting was called. There he was beaten up badly near the market.

Kolebira police station officials said three FIRs were registered against the deceased Pradhan, as he was a former member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group. He was arrested and recently got bail. His burnt body was recovered in the evening after the villagers allowed the police to reach the spot.

Kolebira police station in-charge Rameshwar Bhagat said that the villagers had earlier objected to the cutting of trees in Pradhan’s area. “They did not want the felling of trees to continue so in July last year a meeting was held with the forest department of the district. A gram sabha was organized and it was decided that the pradhan will not cut trees, he said. Because it’s an important place for them.”

Also Read Cybercriminals blew police sleep in Jharkhand, those who sent threatening e-mails to CM still out of custody

Although Pradhan recently cut trees there again, due to which the villagers got angry. “A meeting was called again, but the pradhan did not come,” Bhagat said. “An angry mob of villagers brought him to Besarajara area and thrashed him to death. They also set his body on fire. After getting the information, we reached the spot. We were able to reach there only after talking to the villagers.”

Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, Simdega Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said, “We are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the murder. It is true that the villagers considered the area sacred from where he used to cut trees… the administration and police are trying to bring the culprits to justice.”

The post Such punishment for cutting trees! Then the villagers started a fire together. Appeared first on Jansatta.

#punishment #cutting #tree #beaten #death #villagers #started #fire