Such censorship! Women cannot be shown on TV eating pizza, men cannot give tea

In Iran, TV scenes depicting male-female relationships inside the home have been banned. Strict action will be taken against those who do so.

You may feel comfortable showing women eating pizza and men giving tea on TV, but in Iran such scenes are banned on TV. Let us tell you that the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has issued an order regarding this, in which it has been said that women cannot be shown on the screen drinking any red colored substance.

Permission to be taken: It has been said in this order that women appearing on TV will be required to wear leather gloves in their hands. At the same time, it will be forbidden to show them eating pizza-sandwich. Before doing so, permission from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting will have to be obtained. At the same time, scenes like workplace will not be shown on TV.

Prohibition on breaking the rules: By the way, you may be surprised at this kind of censorship, but permission has to be taken before doing this in Iran. At the same time, advertisements related to scenes showing male-female relationships inside the house have been banned on TV. If anyone breaks these instructions, sanctions will be imposed against him.

People shying away from showing the guest’s face: IRIB has entrusted the licensing and monitoring of Iranian home theater and streaming platforms to a subsidiary called Satra. Due to strict restrictions, the condition is that TV shows are now shying away from even showing the face of their guest. In fact, the effect of these instructions was also seen on the talk show Pishgu, which aired on the small screen. In this show, actress Elnaaz Habibi was called but only her voice was heard.

Significantly, this type of censorship has been going on in Iran for several days, but the strictness on it has now been intensified. Serial maker Bijan Birang had told the media that the directors of IRIB like to portray women as an oppressed. If more attention is given to women, then the staff gets reprimanded.