Such e-mails containing fake gifts are coming to Gmail, Outlook users! You should also be careful, know – what are the ways to escape? Beware from this kind of Fraud Gift Offer Email Scams which are targeting Gmail and Outlook users You should also be careful, know – what are the ways to escape?

Online fraud cases have increased rapidly during the Corona period. Be it through phone calls or other means. Fraudsters are now using Gmail and Outlook to commit fraud.

Recently an e-mail scam has come to the fore, in which they cheat people of money by asking for personal details of people on the pretext of giving gift cards. Actually, they ask people to click on some unknown links/urls.

The interesting thing is that people do not doubt their intentions, so they write their e-mails in a very professional style. They include tip-top branding so that people can trust their mail.

This is how they make victims: Well-known e-mail services like Gmail and Outlook are offered attractive offers in the form of gift cards to people in these mails. But in reality it is a kind of hoax/hoax. To claim these gift cards, they ask users to take part in a small survey. Anyone who accidentally clicks on the suspicious link given is taken to a site which is actually fake. Also, they do not get any gift in return for it (participating).

According to Express UK, the first such scam came to light three months ago in June, in which users were offered GBP 90 gift cards, but in return they were asked to take part in a survey. As soon as these fraudsters win the trust of people with their smooth talk in the mail, they steal their login ID and password as soon as they get an opportunity.

How to avoid such scams?: All security depends on the hands and intelligence of the users. Since, people do not have correct information, so they fall prey to scams of this. Let us know how you can avoid them-

1- Do not open any kind of unknown links.

2- Neither download nor open unknown attachments.

3- Do not fill your personal information on Google Forms or sites that open with awkward links. Especially when you are asked for Aadhaar Number, PAN Number, Bank Account Number, PIN, OTP, Debit Card and Credit Card Number or CVV Number.

4- When asked to participate in the survey, do not accidentally enter your e-mail and password or enter it on any unknown site.

How to Report Phishing on Gmail?: You have to go to your Gmail account. Then play that scam message. On it you will get the option of “Reply” below, on which click on “Report Phishing” and send it.