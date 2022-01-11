Such jails of the world where there is not a single prisoner, know what is the reason

The Netherlands, one of the most stunning nations in the world, has been in dialogue for the previous few months. You’ll be stunned when you hear the reason. Truly, for the final a number of years, completely different jails are being closed right here. As a result of there aren’t any criminals left in these jails anymore. This may shock you, however it is true. On account of the quickly falling crime fee in the nation for a few years, now there aren’t any prisoners left in the jails.

The sequence began in the yr 2013: The quantity of prisoners in the prisons of the Netherlands is constantly reducing. The reason behind this is believed to be the falling crime fee in the nation and the remedy of prisoners in jail. In the yr 2013, the work of closing the jails right here was began. In the yr 2019 too, some prisons right here have been closed and transformed into everlasting residences of refugees. In such a state of affairs, this nation is additionally being appreciated throughout the world.

A number of applications run for prisoners: Work has been finished for a few years on the enchancment and remedy of prisoners in the Netherlands. Secondly, right here the criminals need to pay heavy fines for committing the crime. Together with this, the sentence of the prisoners who had served a few years’ sentence was additionally decreased.

Prisoners being despatched from Norway: Whereas the crime fee has decreased in the Netherlands, on the different hand, the stage of crime in Norway has elevated considerably. In such a state of affairs, the Norwegian authorities is sending prisoners from their nation to the Netherlands, in order that the jail system continues to run easily. One of the causes for this is that the area to maintain prisoners in Norwegian prisons is falling brief. Norway has been constantly sending its prisoners to the Netherlands since 2015.

Assist taken from psychologists: When a prisoner is in jail, he faces many sorts of torture. The impact of this torture makes the prisoner mentally weak, so a program is run for the prisoners in the Dutch justice system. Which each and every prisoner has to attend. On this program psychologists are given the duty to assist the prisoners.

There are such a lot of prisoners left in the nation: On account of the closure of the jails since 2013, greater than 25 jails have been closed to date. These prisons are actually being transformed into accommodations, lodges and refugee residences. In line with a report after the yr 2016, there are lower than 100 prisoners left for 1 lakh inhabitants of the nation.

