Such vicious criminals of the world who got the sentence of thousands of years

There have been many types of criminals in the history of the world of crime. But there were some such dangerous murderers, whose punishments in front of the courts also got reduced. Today we have brought to you the names of 5 such criminals, who were sentenced to thousands of years for their crime.

Gabriel March Granados: This incident is from the year 1972 when Gabriel Postman was just 22 years old. But Gabriel was accused of not delivering the goods of more than 40 thousand letters and parcels to the right people during the job. When the matter reached the court, the court on Granados (Gabriel March Granados) sentenced him to nine years imprisonment per letter and parcel. In such a situation, his total sentence became 3,84,912 years. However, he was later sentenced to only 14 years.

Chamoe Thipyaso: In Thailand, a female criminal named Chamoe Thipyaso was sentenced to 1,41,078 years by a Thailand court in 1989. In fact, in the name of pyramid scheme, Chamoe had duped about Rs 19 crore from about 16 thousand people. But after the sentence of Chamoy Thipyaso, a law was made in Thailand, in which no criminal can be kept in prison for more than 20 years in the case of fraud.

Alan Wayne McLarin: In 1994, a man named Allen was sentenced by the court to 21,250 years in several cases of forcible unnatural sex, rape, assault and robbery. A total of 8 cases of rape and forced relations were registered against Allan Wayne McLarin. Apart from this, cases of robbery, kidnapping and attacks on many people with dangerous weapons were also going on.

Terry Nichols: America’s vicious and dreaded terrorist Terry Nichols was a terrorist of the radical right-wing terrorist organization. He was accused of playing an aide in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombings. So Terry was sentenced to 30 thousand years.

Charles Scott Robinson: A person named Charles Scott Robinson of the US state of Alabama was sentenced by the court to 5-5 thousand years in many criminal cases. At the same time, the court had sentenced him to 30 thousand years in many cases of rape. The judge, while pronouncing the sentence, said that he cannot sentence life imprisonment without parole. That is why he has given such a severe punishment to Charles, so that he spends the rest of his life in jail.

