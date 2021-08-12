Sudan Inches Closer to Handing Omar al-Bashir to I.C.C.

NAIROBI, Kenya – The Sudanese government has agreed to hand over Omar Hassan al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court, officials said, marking the highest pledge in years to send the ousted dictator to face genocide charges and war crimes and demand a measure of justice for the victims of his 30-year reign.

Mr. al-Bashir, 77, was ousted two years ago and has been in jail since then. He has been wanted by the international tribunal in The Hague since 2009 for atrocities committed by his government in the western region of Darfur, where an estimated 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million displaced in a war from 2003 to 2008, according to the reports. United Nations.

The tribunal has urged Sudanese officials in recent months to hand over Mr. al-Bashir and other leaders accused of crimes in Darfur. If transferred, it would mark a major milestone in the nascent Sudanese government’s efforts to respond to victims’ demands for justice, hold perpetrators to account and end decades of impunity for perpetrators. atrocities.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi on Wednesday said the cabinet agreed to transfer al-Bashir after meeting with the chief prosecutor of the International Court, Karim Khan, the agency said. Sudan public press release.