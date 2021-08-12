Sudan May Hand Omar al-Bashir to I.C.C. Over Darfur Atrocities

NAIROBI, Kenya – The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, during his first visit to the capital of Sudan, said on Thursday that he hoped the Sudanese government would hand over former President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to deal with charges of genocide and war crimes in the Darfur region.

Mr. al-Bashir, 77, was ousted two years ago and has been in jail since then. He has been wanted by the International Tribunal in The Hague since 2009 for atrocities committed by his government in Darfur, where at least 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million displaced in a war from 2003 to 2008, according to estimates by the Nations. United.

The court pressured the Sudanese transitional government, which took over after Mr. al-Bashir’s removal from office, to hand him over with other leaders accused of crimes in Darfur.

It will not be an easy decision.

The transitional government is made up of both civilian and military leaders, and some of these military leaders, once allied with Mr. al-Bashir, have also been implicated in the atrocities in Darfur, a western region. If he is extradited, he could testify which could expose them to prosecution.