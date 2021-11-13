Sudanese Security Forces Fire on Protesters as Military Tightens Grip

Nairobi, Kenya – Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at a crowd of protesters on Saturday, killing at least five people and wounding several others as direct gunfire erupted, deepening the crisis caused by a recent military coup in Africa.

Thousands took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and several other cities to protest against the country’s military chief, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has been tightening his grip on Sudan since the ouster of the civilian prime minister. Minister on 25 October.

The demonstrations were the latest in a series of actions, including strikes and civil disobedience, led by angry Sudanese and hoped to force General al-Burhan to step down. His role is backed by the United States, which has called for the immediate reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock, and other Western nations have suspended aid to the troubled country in an effort to put pressure on the military.

But Sudan’s generals seem to be moving in the opposite direction. On Thursday, General al-Burhan appointed himself the head of a new governing body that ousted the longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019, excluding the people he had shared power with.