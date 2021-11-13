Sudanese Security Forces Fire on Protesters as Military Tightens Grip
Nairobi, Kenya – Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at a crowd of protesters on Saturday, killing at least five people and wounding several others as direct gunfire erupted, deepening the crisis caused by a recent military coup in Africa.
Thousands took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and several other cities to protest against the country’s military chief, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has been tightening his grip on Sudan since the ouster of the civilian prime minister. Minister on 25 October.
The demonstrations were the latest in a series of actions, including strikes and civil disobedience, led by angry Sudanese and hoped to force General al-Burhan to step down. His role is backed by the United States, which has called for the immediate reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock, and other Western nations have suspended aid to the troubled country in an effort to put pressure on the military.
But Sudan’s generals seem to be moving in the opposite direction. On Thursday, General al-Burhan appointed himself the head of a new governing body that ousted the longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019, excluding the people he had shared power with.
On Saturday, the military appeared on the street with the intention of drawing a line.
Troops closed a large bridge across the Nile connecting Khartoum to its twin city, Omdurman, a traditional center of protest. Barbed wire coils were laid at the main junction to prevent protesters from reaching the rally point near the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Understand the Sudanese coupe
On October 25, an army-led insurgency paved the way for the transition of Sudan’s civilian rule and plunged the country back into fear and uncertainty.
Still, thousands of people rushed out of neighborhoods in both cities, clashing with riot police officers who first fired tear gas and then fired shots.
By evening, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors reported that four people had been killed in the shooting and a fifth had died as a result of tear gas. Several others were injured, a committee of doctors said, and some were prevented from reaching the hospital due to traffic jams.
Although the Internet has been largely shut down since the coup, activists have spread it Video On Social media Which police officers showed Firing their weapons On the protesters in the tear gas canister.
Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.
“They don’t want the people to come together,” said Maryam al-Mahdi, the ousted foreign minister and a key figure in Sudan’s largest political party, in a phone interview.
Al-Mahdi is the daughter of Sadiq al-Mahdi, the last democratically elected prime minister of Sudan, who was ousted by Mr al-Bashir in a 1989 coup.
The clashes on Saturday angered US-led efforts to bring General Al-Burhan to power. On Friday, the Biden administration joined international protests against what General al-Burhan saw as an attempt to overthrow the government.
The governing body, announced by the military on Thursday, is dominated by military leaders and select civilian allies. While General al-Burhan wants to “defend the revolution” that ousted Mr al-Bashir in 2019, and insists that Sudan be led to free elections in 2023, some Western nations have accepted that promise.
On Friday, the United States called on the military to “refrain from any further unilateral action that would reverse Sudan’s hard-won progress in rejoining the international community,” said Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Said on Twitter.
Magdi El-Gizouli, a colleague at the Rift Valley Institute, said the huge crowd of young people crowding the streets of Sudan on Saturday underscored how underwritten the popular resistance by its top generals was.
But Mr al-Gizouli said General al-Burhan appeared to have seized power to prevent his own ouster by lower-ranking officials who feared the military would lose the privileges it had enjoyed for decades.
Against that background, he said, Western pressure is unlikely to persuade General al-Burhan to change course.
“Withdrawal from this coup means disintegration of the army,” Mr Al-Gizouli said. “It will not be easy for them to reverse the steps they have taken.”
