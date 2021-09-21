Sudan’s leaders say they foiled military coup attempt
NAROBI, Kenya — Sudanese officials said Tuesday they thwarted a military coup attempt, the latest sign of instability in an African nation grappling with persistent economic hardship under a fragile transitional government.
Sudanese state television said soldiers tried to take control of a state media building in the city of Omdurman across the Nile from the capital Khartoum, but were reprimanded and arrested.
“There has been a failed coup attempt,” state media said.
The prospect of another coup has troubled Sudan’s transitional government since 2019, when the country’s longtime dictator, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, was overthrown in a military takeover prompted by widespread popular protests. Although disgruntled officials loyal to Mr. Bashir have hatched several conspiracies since 2019, all were thwarted before they surfaced.
Amjad Farid, former deputy chief of staff to Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, said Tuesday was the first time an attempt was made to take over the streets. He said the latest developments underscored the urgent need to bring Sudan’s military under full civilian control.
“There will be no stability without civilian surveillance on all state machinery, including military and intelligence agencies,” Mr. Farid said. “A real reform process needs to start now.”
The failed coup was the latest drama in an increasingly troubled part of the world. Ethiopia is embroiled in a vicious civil war in its northern Tigre region; Somalia is torn by a power struggle between its president and prime minister, and Eritrea’s international isolation has deepened with US economic sanctions imposed against the country’s army chief last month.
The news agency Agence France-Presse reported that Sudan’s information minister, Hamza Baloul, said the conspirators were led by Bashir loyalists.
The Sovereignty Council, a body of civil and military leaders overseeing the transition to democracy in Sudan, said in a statement that the situation was under control. But these events are a reminder of the deep political rift that threatens that transition.
Some military officials are unhappy with plans to send Mr. Bashir, the imprisoned dictator in Khartoum, to trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He faces charges including genocide and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict in Sudan’s West Darfur region in the 2000s.
The Sovereignty Council, headed by the army chief, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, did not specify how the coup attempt was foiled or whether there was any violence involved.
Two officials from the Forces for Freedom and Change, a coalition of civilian and political groups that led the uprising against Mr Bashir in 2019, said the coup attempt was led by the military commander in charge of the Omdurman region.
It began around 3 a.m. when officials tried to read a statement on the state radio station, but apparently were unsuccessful. It was not immediately clear what the statement would have said.
By midday, traffic was reported to be flowing normally in central Khartoum, although the military closed the main bridge connecting Khartoum to Omdurman. Officials said they would begin questioning those they suspected of insurgency, which could number in the dozens.
There is little relief in sight for the continuing economic hardship plaguing Sudan – sparking the ouster of Mr Bashir in 2019 – undermining public confidence in Mr Hamdok’s government.
Some Sudanese also worry that the military is not really willing to share power.
In November, the army chief is expected to hand over the leadership of the Sovereignty Council to Mr Hamdok – a largely ceremonial post, but one that still marks Sudan’s full civilian control for the first time in decades.
Last year Mr Hamdok narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when his convoy was shot at while traveling to work in Khartoum.
Although the United States lifted decades-old economic sanctions against Sudan last year after its government agreed to recognize Israel in return, high inflation and rising unemployment have prompted popular discontent.
Tough economic changes demanded by the International Monetary Fund to curb inflation, which has been running more than 300 percent annually, and to help the country qualify for new loans, have contributed to a sense of unease.
