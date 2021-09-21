Sudan’s leaders say they foiled military coup attempt

NAROBI, Kenya — Sudanese officials said Tuesday they thwarted a military coup attempt, the latest sign of instability in an African nation grappling with persistent economic hardship under a fragile transitional government.

Sudanese state television said soldiers tried to take control of a state media building in the city of Omdurman across the Nile from the capital Khartoum, but were reprimanded and arrested.

“There has been a failed coup attempt,” state media said.

The prospect of another coup has troubled Sudan’s transitional government since 2019, when the country’s longtime dictator, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, was overthrown in a military takeover prompted by widespread popular protests. Although disgruntled officials loyal to Mr. Bashir have hatched several conspiracies since 2019, all were thwarted before they surfaced.

Amjad Farid, former deputy chief of staff to Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, said Tuesday was the first time an attempt was made to take over the streets. He said the latest developments underscored the urgent need to bring Sudan’s military under full civilian control.