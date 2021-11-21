Sudan’s Military Frees Prime Minister Held for Weeks After Coup

Nairobi, Kenya – Four weeks after the Sudanese prime minister was ousted in a military coup, he was released from custody on Sunday, killing dozens of protesters and threatening to end Sudan’s fragile transition. To democracy.

The prime minister was released just hours after mediators said he had reached an agreement with Army Chief Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who was ousted by mediators on October 25. , And for the release of most other political prisoners.

Sudanese state media said Mr Hamdok was taken to the presidential palace, where a signing ceremony was being held, the report said. State media reports showed photographs of Mr Hamdok and General Al-Burhan sitting together, although it was not immediately clear if the photos were taken on Sunday.