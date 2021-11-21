Sudan’s Military Frees Prime Minister Held for Weeks After Coup
Nairobi, Kenya – Four weeks after the Sudanese prime minister was ousted in a military coup, he was released from custody on Sunday, killing dozens of protesters and threatening to end Sudan’s fragile transition. To democracy.
The prime minister was released just hours after mediators said he had reached an agreement with Army Chief Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who was ousted by mediators on October 25. , And for the release of most other political prisoners.
Sudanese state media said Mr Hamdok was taken to the presidential palace, where a signing ceremony was being held, the report said. State media reports showed photographs of Mr Hamdok and General Al-Burhan sitting together, although it was not immediately clear if the photos were taken on Sunday.
The exact terms were unclear, and there were initial signs that the deal would be rejected outright by angry young Sudanese who had gathered in recent weeks in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities to protest the military’s dominance.
The protests are getting bloodier day by day. On Wednesday, security forces killed 17 protesters in Khartoum, most of them shot dead, according to Sudan’s largest group of doctors, killing 40 and injuring hundreds since the week’s unrest.
By Sunday afternoon, some protesters had gathered at the gate of the presidential palace where Mr. Hamdok and military leaders had gathered, according to images broadcast on Al Jazeera.
The leader of Sudan’s largest Ummah party announced the deal on Sunday morning. But in a sign of a rapidly changing situation, his own party rejected the deal a few hours later.
The agreement was also rejected by the Forces of Freedom and Change, a coalition of Sudanese civil society and political groups, who said they could not accept any compromise with the military, indicating how difficult it is to get widespread approval.
“There is no negotiation, no partnership and no legitimacy for the revolutionaries,” the coalition said in a statement on social media.
Mr Hamdouk became prime minister in 2019 after unrest over the ouster of ousted Sudanese dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir. He accepted the post as part of a power-sharing deal between civilian and military leaders that would lead to democratic elections.
