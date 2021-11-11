Sudan’s Top General Entrenches Military Coup, Frustrating Western Efforts

There was no immediate reaction from the United States.

The military’s decision highlights the fragility of democratic hopes in Sudan in 2019, when large-scale street protests ousted 30-year-old dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

Mr al-Bashir was jailed and later convicted of corruption. But a shaky power-sharing system between civilian and military leaders, which was to lead the country to free elections in early 2023, was strained and is now in danger of collapsing.

The latest in a series of strikes, rallies and civil disobedience campaigns that have paralyzed Sudan in recent weeks, protest groups are protesting on Saturday. Insurgents have blocked the Khartoum area, hoping to seize military power.

General Al-Burhan says he has only gained control to end rivalries between rival political groups and has promised to return power to the people. He is under tremendous pressure from the West, which has threatened to cut billions of dollars in aid, including billions of dollars in debt relief, as Sudan faces a punitive financial crisis.

But the Sudanese commander, Shri. They are trying to protect the vast privileges and significant economic interests they have accumulated during Al-Bashir’s three-decade rule. And they have the backing of many Arab powers, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, whose long-standing animosity towards democracy is matched by strategic interests in their straightforward military rule in Sudan.

The governing council announced by General Al-Burhan on Thursday was an effective reboot of the civilian-military body that has been running Sudan for the past two years.

The military members named by General Al-Burhan are the same ones, including his powerful deputy, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan – an ambitious, ruthless paramilitary commander who many analysts believe wants to lead the country.