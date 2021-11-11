Sudan’s Top General Entrenches Military Coup, Frustrating Western Efforts
Nairobi, Kenya – In the wake of the recent military coup and the Western leadership’s efforts to get Sudan back on track, Sudan’s army chief on Thursday appointed himself head of a new governing body.
The sudden announcement by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on 25 October. Hopes for an early end to the crisis in Sudan were dashed when his troops arrested the prime minister, declared a state of emergency and shut down the Internet.
Since then, anti-coup protesters have flooded the streets of major Sudanese cities and engaged in civil disobedience as US officials clashed in the capital, Khartoum, trying to persuade General al-Burhan to take the opposite path.
But on Thursday night, as the military tightened its grip on power, a state-run announcement by the new governing council, led by General Al-Burhan, promised to lead Sudan to free and fair elections. Some in the international community believed this promise.
The announcement was made following a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the crisis.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation in Sudan was “extremely worrying” and that “the transition should be resumed as soon as possible,” his spokesman Stephen Dujarric told reporters in New York.
Mr Dujarric reiterated his call for the release of ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who is still in custody, and other detained political leaders.
In a statement on Facebook, Sudan’s Minister of Culture and Information, Hamza Baloul al-Amir, downplayed the army’s declaration as an “extension” of the October 25 uprising.
There was no immediate reaction from the United States.
The military’s decision highlights the fragility of democratic hopes in Sudan in 2019, when large-scale street protests ousted 30-year-old dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
Mr al-Bashir was jailed and later convicted of corruption. But a shaky power-sharing system between civilian and military leaders, which was to lead the country to free elections in early 2023, was strained and is now in danger of collapsing.
The latest in a series of strikes, rallies and civil disobedience campaigns that have paralyzed Sudan in recent weeks, protest groups are protesting on Saturday. Insurgents have blocked the Khartoum area, hoping to seize military power.
General Al-Burhan says he has only gained control to end rivalries between rival political groups and has promised to return power to the people. He is under tremendous pressure from the West, which has threatened to cut billions of dollars in aid, including billions of dollars in debt relief, as Sudan faces a punitive financial crisis.
But the Sudanese commander, Shri. They are trying to protect the vast privileges and significant economic interests they have accumulated during Al-Bashir’s three-decade rule. And they have the backing of many Arab powers, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, whose long-standing animosity towards democracy is matched by strategic interests in their straightforward military rule in Sudan.
The governing council announced by General Al-Burhan on Thursday was an effective reboot of the civilian-military body that has been running Sudan for the past two years.
The military members named by General Al-Burhan are the same ones, including his powerful deputy, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan – an ambitious, ruthless paramilitary commander who many analysts believe wants to lead the country.
“It strengthens their grip on power and draws Burhan’s attention to a broader group that is nominally responsible for governance,” said Cameron Hudson, senior Africa analyst at the Atlantic Council.
In recent weeks, US political pressure has focused on the military to reinstate Mr Hamdock as prime minister, Mr Hudson said, adding that “this is taking us in the opposite direction.”
