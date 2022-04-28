Sudeep Kichcha and Ajay Devgn Hindi national language tweet war. Sudeep Kichcha and Ajay Devgn Hindi national language tweet war

Sudeep replied

Responding to Ajay Devgan’s statement on this post in his name, Sudeep wrote that Hello, Ajay Devgan sir. The context in which I said that may have reached you in a completely different way. When I meet you Nikki, I will tell you why I made that statement.

I love and respect every language of the country

It was not meant to hurt or to incite or to start an argument. Why would I do this sir? Giving his clarification, Sudeep has told Ajay Devgan that I love and respect every language of the country. I also want this topic to end here. Because I spoke that line in a different context. Much love and best wishes to you always. I hope to see you soon.

don’t feel bad sir i’m wondering what would have happened if i

Sudeep continued his clarification in another similar tweet. Sudeep wrote that I understood the text you sent in Hindi. This is because we all respected and loved Hindi. Have learned it too. Don’t feel bad sir, I am wondering what would have happened if I had answered in Kannada. Are we not from India sir?

Hindi is no longer the national language

It is worth mentioning that in a program Sudeep had said that not South but Bollywood is making Pan India film. Hindi is no longer the national language. Bollywood is dubbing Telugu and Tamil movies but not getting success.