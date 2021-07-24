Sudesh Lehri Bought Second Hand Car After Being Part Of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek Shared The Video | After becoming a part of Kapil Sharma Show, Sudesh Lehri bought a second hand car, Krushna Abhishek gave information

New Delhi: The popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is making a comeback on screen soon. Many information related to this show is continuously coming out. The actors of the show have also become active on social media and recently Krishna Abhishek has shared a video and in this video Krishna is telling that Sudesh Lehri has recently bought a second hand car. .

Sudesh bought a second hand car

Krishna Abhishek has shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Krishna is seen walking on the side of the road. They tell the fans that Sudesh Lehri has bought a second hand car. He told that as soon as Sudesh signed the show, he managed to buy the car. However, in the end they surprise everyone. Sudesh points the camera towards the car, which is nothing but a wreck.

Krishna and Sudesh Famous Jodi

Let us tell you, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri have been performing together for a long time. Their pair won the gold medal in Comedy Circus and the fans liked their synergy. While Krishna joined ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in 2018, Sudesh will next be seen alongside Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

Sumona did not appear

When the pictures of the cast of the show were revealed, Sumona Chakravarti was not seen in them. After which the fans wanted to know about him whether he is a part of the show or not. Meanwhile, a social media post was made by the actress, seeing that it was speculated that perhaps the actress would no longer be seen as Kapil Sharma’s wife.

Expressed pain on social media

Sumona Chakravarti has expressed her pain by sharing a quote from Charlotte Freeman’s book. He wrote: ‘If you don’t give something a fair chance, you’ll never know if it’s something for you or not. Be it a relationship, a work or a city or a new experience. Even if you throw yourself completely into it and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out, it probably wasn’t for you and you’ll walk away without regret knowing that you’ve put your whole heart into it. It’s a terrible feeling that you walked away from that position because you knew you could have done better in that thing. So find courage within yourself and take the chance to move forward, find inspiration for your next step, once you do, throw yourself into it and never look back.

Also read- Pakhi will do dirty tricks, will help Ajinkya to reach Sai’s bedroom

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to