Sudesh Lehri Viral Video on her daughter Shikha Lehri talent | Sudesh Lehri raised questions on his own daughter’s talent, sought justice on social media

New Delhi: The pair of Krishna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri is considered to be the best in the world of comedy. Everyone knows about Krishna but very few people know about Sudesh Lahiri. You will be surprised to know that Sudesh Lahiri has a very elder daughter, who sings songs. But Sudesh Lahiri blew up his daughter’s talent on social media itself.

Justice sought for daughter

A video of Sudesh Lehri is going viral on social media these days. In this video, Sudesh is seen making fun of his daughter’s talent. He is trying to say that overall his daughter does nothing, yet she does not get likes and comments. Sudesh Lahiri is seen saying that he wants justice for his daughter.

daughter got angry

This video of Sudesh Lehri is very funny and you will not be able to stop laughing after watching it. At the end of the video, Sudesh Lahiri’s daughter Shikha Lahiri also gets angry and Sudesh stops the video after seeing this displeasure of the daughter.

Sudesh Lahiri’s daughter sings a song

Let us tell you, Sudesh Lahiri’s daughter Shikha Lahiri is very famous on social media. There is a YouTube channel named after her, in which she releases her songs. Apart from this, she also shares updates related to her life on social media.

About Sudesh Lahiri

Sudesh Lehri was born on 27 October 1964 in Jalandhar, Punjab. He has completed his early studies from Jalandhar, Punjab. Sudesh Lahri is a well-known comedian and TV artist. Lahiri started her career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He got recognition on the small screen from Comedy Circus and Comedy Classes. Worked with Salman Khan in Ready, Jai Ho. Apart from this, he has appeared in films like Total Dhamaal, Munna Michael, Husher, Great Grand Masti.

