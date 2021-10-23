Sudha Chandran Complains PM Modi As She Told To Remove Artificial Limbs On Airport CISF Apologise To Her

Sudha Chandran complained to PM Modi about the problems at the airport. CISF has now apologized to him on this matter.

Famous TV actress and dancer Sudha Chandran was stopped at the airport on the previous day due to her prosthetic leg. Hurt by this, the actress shared the video, in which she complained about the matter to PM Modi. Along with this, the actress also appealed to PM Modi to issue a card to people with prostheses. After this move of Sudha Chandran, now the CIASF apologized to her, as well as assured her that such a mistake will not happen again.

56-year-old Sudha Chandran lost her leg in an accident. However, he returned to the world of acting and dancing through fake feet. But whenever she travels, she is asked by security agencies to remove her prosthetic leg. The actress told about this that even after making many requests, she is asked to remove that leg.

Sudha Chandran shared the video about the trouble at the airport and said, “This is a very personal note that I want to convey to my respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is also an appeal to the central government. I am Sudha Chandran an actress and dancer who danced with her prosthetic leg, created history and also made the nation feel very proud.”

Sudha Chandran further said in the video, “But every time I go somewhere because of my work, I am stopped at the airport. When I request the CISF officials to get my ETD test done, even then they ask me to remove it and show it. Is our country talking about this? Does a woman in our society give such respect to another woman?”

Sudha Chandran further said in the video, “It is my humble request that just as senior people in the country have got a card, we should also be given a special card.” Responding to her complaint, the CISF wrote, “We apologize for the troubles caused to Sudha Chandran. As per the guidelines, prostheses are removed for safety checks only in special circumstances.”

The CISF further wrote in this regard, “We will definitely investigate why Sudha Chandran was asked by the female security personnel to remove the prosthetic leg. We assure you that our security personnel will be sensitized about the guidelines, so that the passengers do not face any trouble in the future.”