Sudhakaran warns Tharoor, says if he does not follow the party line, he will be out

Tharoor says it is necessary to put aside political differences on some issues. He also said that he would express his opinion after studying the Silver Line project.

Congress vs Congress seems to be happening in Kerala. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran lashed out at his own MP Shashi Tharoor, saying he would be expelled from the party if he did not follow the party line. Seeing his attitude, it is clear that all is not well in Kerala Congress. The special thing is that Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Wayanad, Kerala. That is, even Rahul himself is not able to curb factionalism.

In Kannur, Sudhakaran said that Shashi Tharoor is only one person in the party. Congress is not a Shashi Tharoor. If he stays within the purview of the party’s decisions, he will remain a part of the party. If he refuses, he will be thrown out. Sudhakaran said an explanation has been sought from Tharoor. Further decision will be taken after getting this. He said that he is an MP but not above the party. They should understand this.

In fact, Tharoor came under attack from the Kerala Congress after Congress MPs refused to sign a letter to the Center against the semi-high speed rail corridor in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF coalition is opposing the LDF government’s Silver Line Rail Corridor project. The opposition has alleged that the project is meaningless. On the other hand, the CPM has made it clear that it will go ahead with the project, as it has promised in its election manifesto.

Earlier, Tharoor has been facing criticism from state unit leaders after he openly praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Tharoor, however, says it is necessary to set aside political differences on some issues. He also said that he would express his opinion after studying the Silver Line project. But overall the factionalism of the Congress has come to the fore from all the ruckus.