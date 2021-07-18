Sudhanshu Pandey Shared Funny Video On Instgram And Called Madalsa Sharma A Vampire | Sudhanshu Pandey calls Madalsa Sharma a ‘blood drinker’, can’t stop laughing watching the video

New Delhi: Anupama fame actor Sudhanshu Pandey is very active on social media. Every day, he keeps sharing some video on his Instagram. Recently Vanraj alias Sudhanshu has shared another video, in which he is seen taunting Kavya alias Madalsa Sharma.

Kavya was called to feed her blood

Sudhanshu Pandey has shared a video on his Instagram account. In this video he is standing with Madalsa Sharma and speaking dialogues. People are liking Sudhanshu’s funny style in the video. While sharing the video, the actor wrote that Baby doll will drink a little blood? Haven’t drank for a long time, it’s fresh.

Kavya liked the caption

In this video, fans are praising him as well as his actor. Madalsa, who played Kavya in the TV show ‘Anupama’, liked the caption very much.

Sudhanshu has been a part of the entertainment world for 20 years

You will be surprised to know but ‘Anupama’ star Sudhanshu Pandey has been active in the acting world for the last 20 years. Very few people know that Sudhanshu Pandey was in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s action film ‘Khiladi 420’. Sudhanshu Pandey entered the film world with this film. This film came in the year 2000.

is married sudhanshu

Sudhanshu Pandey Married is married and people of the industry also call him family man. Sudhanshu Pandey’s wife’s name is Mona Pandey. Sudhanshu Pandey has two sons and the actor’s bonding with both of them is made on seeing.

