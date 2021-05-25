Sudip Sarkar vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Sudip Sarkar is an Indian stammer creator who makes films linked to Garena Free Fire. He in the intervening time has 1.21 million subscribers on YouTube and 88k followers on Instagram.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly is known as GT King, is another Free Fire YouTuber from India. He streams the battle royale sport in Tamil and has 2.26 subscribers on his channel, “Gaming Tamizhan.”

This text compares the two avid gamers’ stats in Garena Free Fire.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar’s lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has carried out 32629 squad video games and has triumphed in 10173 of them, translating to a bewitch fee of 31.17%. He bagged 122900 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 5.47 in this mode.

The YouTuber has obtained 221 of the 1467 duo matches that he has carried out, declaring a bewitch fee of 15.06%. He has 4019 frags in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.23.

Sudip Sarkar has moreover carried out 1353 solo video games and has obtained on 116 situations, making his bewitch fee 8.57%. He racked up 3351 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.71 in this mode.

Search this put up on Instagram A put up shared by SUDIP SARKAR (@sudipsarkar_official_)

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar’s ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has carried out 288 squad matches inside the authentic ranked season and has secured 92 victories, declaring a bewitch fee of 31.94%. With 1076 kills in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of 5.49.

The stammer creator has moreover carried out 3 ranked solo video games and 9 ranked duo matches, killing 10 and 12 enemies, respectively. He is however to catch victory inside the 2 modes.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has carried out 17689 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3519 of them, making his bewitch fee 19.89%. He racked up 49583 kills at a Okay/D ratio of three.50 in this mode.

The stammer creator has moreover carried out 1742 duo video games and has triumphed in 159 of them, translating to a bewitch fee of 9.12%. With a Okay/D ratio of two.02, he has 3197 frags in these matches.

Gaming Tamizhan has carried out 661 solo video games and has 48 Booyahs to his title, declaring a bewitch fee of seven.26%. He killed 1430 opponents at a Okay/D ratio of two.33 in this mode.

Search this put up on Instagram A put up shared by RAVICHANDRA VIGNESHWER (@gaming_tamizhan_vicky)

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats

GT King has carried out 22 squad matches inside the ongoing ranked season and has 10 victories, translating to a bewitch fee of 45.45%. He has 41 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.42.

In phrases of the duo mode, the YouTuber has carried out 3 ranked video games nonetheless is however to catch a bewitch. He has 8 frags to his title in this mode.

Gaming Tamizhan is however to play a sport inside the ranked solo mode this season.

Comparability

Sudip Sarkar has better stats than Gaming Tamizhan in all three lifetime modes (solo, duo, and squad).

The two avid gamers’ stats inside the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be in comparability as they’ve not carried out enough video games. Nonetheless, when it includes the ranked squad matches, Sudip Sarkar has a finer Okay/D ratio, whereas Gaming Tamizhan has a pleasant bewitch fee.

Show: The stats listed right here have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to commerce as a result of the stammer creators proceed to play additional video games in Free Fire.

