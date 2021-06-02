Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

The recognition of Free Hearth has ended in the emergence of say materials creators correct by the sphere. Few dangle accomplished superb feats that dangle further impressed exemplary players to judge this objective.

Sudip Sarkar is an Indian Free Hearth say materials creator recognized for his clever montages. He grew from 380okay subscribers to 1.22 million in just a few twelve months.

This textual content presents customers with an overview of Sudip Sarkar’s Free Hearth ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and assorted essential elements.

Moreover be taught: Excessive 5 aspects of Free Hearth OB28 Come Server

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has competed in 32,807 squad video games and has a take tally of 10,220, ensuing in a take share of 31.15%. He has amassed 123,590 frags at a Okay/D ratio of 5.47.

He has featured in 1,476 duo fits and has obtained 221 of these, including as much as a take ratio of 14.97%. With 4,039 kills, the YouTuber has a Okay/D ratio of three.22.

Sudip Sarkar has 1,353 solo fits towards his title and has registered 116 Booyahs, defending a take ratio of 8.57%. He has 3,351 frags at a Okay/D ratio of two.71.

Examine this publish on Instagram A publish shared by SUDIP SARKAR (@sudipsarkar_official_)

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has obtained 139 of the 494 squad video games throughout the ranked season 21, which comes all the way down to a take share of 28.13%. Within the approach, he eradicated 1,803 foes for a Okay/D ratio of 5.08.

As effectively to this, he has carried out 18 duo video games and three solo fits however is but to actual a victory. He has 32 and 10 kills, respectively holding a Okay/D ratio of 1.78 and 3.33.

Allege: The stats on this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to change because the say materials creator continues to play extra video games in Free Hearth.

Moreover be taught: Free Hearth x Street Fighter V collaboration launched formally: All it’s the foremost to clutch

YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel grew to become as quickly as posted help in July 2019. Since then, 61 million whole views had been generated from the 391 motion pictures he has uploaded. As effectively, he has a subscriber story of 1.22 million.

This participant has obtained 30okay subscribers for the reason that ultimate month and garnered 2.29 million views.

Readers can click on on this hyperlink to go to his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Examine this publish on Instagram A publish shared by SUDIP SARKAR (@sudipsarkar_official_)

Listed under are the hyperlinks to his respectable handles

Instagram: Click on on proper right here

Fb web page: Click on on proper right here

Sign In/ Sign As loads as Reply