Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm

11 seconds ago
Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm
Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm

Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm

Sue Bird officially re-signed with Seattle Storm on Friday, her only WNBA team, which is expected to be her final season.

Bird, the WNBA leader and the league’s oldest player at the age of 41, had earlier announced he would return for another season. He waited until Seattle recently completed its offseason tactics – including bringing back Jewel Lloyd and Brenna Stuart – before signing his contract.

Terms not disclosed. The WNBA Supermax salary for 2022 is $ 228,094 Four-time WNBA Champion with Bird Seattle. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion, will make about $ 41 million this season.

File - Seattle Storm's Sue Bird WNBA second-round playoff basketball game against Phoenix Mercury in the first half, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Everett, Wash. Sue Bird officially re-signed on Friday, February 18, 2022, with Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, which is expected to be her final season.

File – Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird WNBA second-round playoff basketball game against Phoenix Mercury in the first half, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Everett, Wash. Sue Bird officially re-signed on Friday, February 18, 2022, with Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, which is expected to be her final season.
(AP Photo / Elaine Thompson, file)

Bird from Sewsett, New York, helped Connecticut lead two NCAA titles and was ranked No. 1 in Seattle’s 2002 WNBA Draft. The 2022 season with the franchise will be Bird’s 21st season, but he missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.

Seattle General Manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement: “It’s rare for anyone to play for a team in his entire career and Sue has done it for our city, our franchise and our fans.” “Taking the Sue franchise back home to Seattle and the Climate Promotion Arena is very special.”

For several years, Bird has said he will evaluate annually how long he wants to play. He won a record fifth gold medal with the United States at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Seattle, playing without the injured Stuart, was knocked out by Phoenix a few months later in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs. The house crowd greeted the bird with the slogan “One more year”.

The 12-time All-Star selection said the songs were long lasting and helped inspire him to play another season. He also expressed excitement about being able to play at Seattle’s new home arena after spending the 2019 and 2021 seasons at venues around the Puget Sound area. The 2020 season was held in the Florida WNBA bubble due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Bird averaged 10 points and 5.3 assists last season. He averaged about 28 minutes, his highest total since 2017.

