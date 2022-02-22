Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season



Sue Bird says all the signs point to the 2022 season which was her last in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, but she doesn’t want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour.

“I think it’s been my last and I believe all the arrows are pointing in that direction,” Bird said Tuesday. “For some reason, I don’t necessarily want to work in that place because I care about my personality … It’s not necessarily suitable for every game I go to. It’s the last game of the needle in this town. It’s the last time he puts on his shoes.” I don’t really do well in that place, but I understand that comes with it. “

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the league’s oldest player at 41, has previously announced that he will return for another season. Before signing his contract with Storm last week – including bringing back Jewel Lloyd and Brianna Stewart – Seattle waited until his offseason tactics were over.

Bird said the first question he expected was whether the upcoming season would be his last.

“I’m really lucky to be in this position to make this decision. It could be my condition,” Bird said. “A lot of athletes aren’t given that opportunity. Obviously, because Lauren Jackson is one, I’ve seen injuries myself and things like that are the reason for her decision. So I consider myself really lucky.”

Bird, the league’s all-time assistant leader, said last season he played for the first time, probably with the idea of ​​retiring in mind. Seattle lost to Phoenix in the second round of the WNBA playoffs, and after the loss Bird was given the slogan “one more year” by home fans.

Bird said it resonated and within a few days he called his coach and decided to start preparing for the game in 2022.