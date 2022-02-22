Sports

Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season

29 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season
Written by admin
Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season

Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sue Bird says all the signs point to the 2022 season which was her last in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, but she doesn’t want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I think it’s been my last and I believe all the arrows are pointing in that direction,” Bird said Tuesday. “For some reason, I don’t necessarily want to work in that place because I care about my personality … It’s not necessarily suitable for every game I go to. It’s the last game of the needle in this town. It’s the last time he puts on his shoes.” I don’t really do well in that place, but I understand that comes with it. “

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the league’s oldest player at 41, has previously announced that he will return for another season. Before signing his contract with Storm last week – including bringing back Jewel Lloyd and Brianna Stewart – Seattle waited until his offseason tactics were over.

File - Seattle Storm's Sue Bird WNBA second-round playoff basketball game against Phoenix Mercury in the first half, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Everett, Wash. Sue Bird officially re-signed on Friday, February 18, 2022, with Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, which is expected to be her final season.

File – Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird WNBA second-round playoff basketball game against Phoenix Mercury in the first half, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Everett, Wash. Sue Bird officially re-signed on Friday, February 18, 2022, with Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, which is expected to be her final season.
(AP Photo / Elaine Thompson, file)

Bird said the first question he expected was whether the upcoming season would be his last.

READ Also  Kohli considers Cristiano Ronaldo as an idol, said- Portuguese star footballer is at the top for me

“I’m really lucky to be in this position to make this decision. It could be my condition,” Bird said. “A lot of athletes aren’t given that opportunity. Obviously, because Lauren Jackson is one, I’ve seen injuries myself and things like that are the reason for her decision. So I consider myself really lucky.”

Bird, the league’s all-time assistant leader, said last season he played for the first time, probably with the idea of ​​retiring in mind. Seattle lost to Phoenix in the second round of the WNBA playoffs, and after the loss Bird was given the slogan “one more year” by home fans.

Bird said it resonated and within a few days he called his coach and decided to start preparing for the game in 2022.

#Sue #Bird #signs #point #season

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Lionel Messi Barcelona Latest News: Lionel Messi agrees to Barcelona deal, accepts pay cuts; Lionel Messi Barcelona new contract: Lionel Messi will remain in Barcelona despite salary cuts, contract extended until 2026

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment