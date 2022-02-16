Suffolk County Police Commissioner Announces New Task Force Focused On Gilgo Beach Murders – Gadget Clock

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police have announced a new effort to catch the suspected serial killer in the Gilgo Beach murders.

Commissioner Rodney Harrison has put together a task force to solve one of Long Island’s most notorious criminal cases.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison On Gilgo Beach Murders: ‘We Will Not Rest Until We Bring Those Accountable To Justice’

The FBI, state police and local law enforcement will now meet daily to investigate.

In 2010 and 2011, the remains of 11 young women and teenagers were found along Ocean Parkway.