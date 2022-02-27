Suffolk Police: Driver charged with DWI after crashing into police vehicle, injuring sergeant on Long Island Expressway



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A driver was arrested and charged with DWI after he allegedly struck a police vehicle and injured a sergeant Sunday on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened at around 4:40 a.m. on the westbound side near Exit 55 in Hauppauge, Suffolk Police said.

According to police, Tracy Smith, 30, veered from the lane in his 2021 Volkswagen and hit a Highway Patrol Bureau vehicle that was parked behind another car in the shoulder. The patrol vehicle’s lights were on, police said.

The sergeant in the patrol car was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital and released, according to police.

Police said Smith also struck a 2008 Ford in another lane, but no one in that car was hurt.

Smith was not hurt, they said.

