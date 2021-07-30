Sufi Score recreated the beautiful ghazal Kahaan Aake Rukne The Raaste with singer Jazim Sharma | Jazim Sharma’s Sufi Ghazal Kahaan Aake… went viral, watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Sufi Score has recreated Ustad Ghulam Ali’s famous ghazal ‘Kahaan Aake Rukne The Raaste’ in collaboration with singer Jazim Sharma. The beautiful actress Ruman Ahmed is in the lead role in the song. This Ghazal is a loving tribute to Ustad Ghulam Ali.

emotional video

In this latest re-creation of Ustad Ghulam Ali’s hit ghazal ‘Kahan Aake Rukne The Raaste’, the velvety voice of Jazim Sharma takes you on an emotional journey. The ups and downs, the love that lasts, the pain of a breakup… and the joy of being reunited.

Jazzim gets emotional

Talking about the song, singer Jazim Sharma says, “I am so blessed that I got the opportunity to recreate one of my favorites from my inspiration Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan Sahab. Thanks to Sufi Score for producing and promoting this beautiful piece of art.’

shooting in punjab

This video has been shot in the desi and natural location of Bathinda (Punjab). Director Harp Farmer has captured the essence of this romantic ghazal written by Amjad Islam Amjad in a very cute way.

worked with amitabh bachchan

Jazim Sharma is known for his contemporary and traditional Ghazals in the last few years. Jajim Sharma is not only a great singer, he is also a great musician. At the time of Corona virus lockdown, he made Amitabh Bachchan’s famous song ‘Gujar Jayega’, in which many celebrities were seen.

