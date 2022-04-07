Sugar substitutes may interfere with liver’s ability to detoxify, researchers say



Two sugar substitutes, also known as non-nutritious sweets, can disrupt the function of a protein that plays an important role in detoxifying the liver and in metabolism of certain drugs, including blood pressure medications and antidepressants, a new study suggests.

According to nutritionists, these sweets are commonly used in food and even in some medicines to give a sweet taste when providing a low or no calorie table sugar substitute.

“With approximately 40% of Americans eating unhealthy sweets on a regular basis, it’s important to understand how they affect the body,” said Laura Daner, a doctoral student at Wisconsin Medical College.

Daner, who presented new research at the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in Philadelphia this week, also said in the release: Even in non-food products like liquid medicines and certain cosmetics. ”

The non-nutritive sweeteners, acealfam potassium and sucralose, were analyzed during use in liver cells and cell-free aces, which allow the study of cellular processes such as transport, the authors explained in the release.

Investigators have found that acesulfame inhibits the activity of a protein in the body called potassium and sucralose P-glycoprotein (PGP). According to health experts, PGP pumps out many foreign substances from cells, and is part of a group of transporters that help cleanse the body of drugs, toxins and drug metabolism.

“We have found that sweeteners affect PGP activity in liver cells at the expected concentration through normal food and drink intake, well below the recommended FDA maximum,” Stephanie Olivier van Steichelin, PhD, who led the research team, said in the release. “To our knowledge, we are the first group to decipher the molecular process by which non-nutritive sweeteners affect detoxification in the liver.”

According to team work, the study further found that sweeteners stimulate transport activity and are probably bound to PGP. It creates and inhibits the transport of xenobiotics, drugs and other substrates such as their metabolism, short-chain lipids and bile acids, the release said. According to a presentation by Daner, it potentially releases other PGP substrates such as certain drugs stuck in the cells, which may lead to liver toxicity.

In a case where a person is taking blood pressure medications, antidepressants and antibiotics, drugs that rely on PGP as the primary detoxification transporter, this can be problematic, the researchers said in the release.

The researchers recommended that the results be further confirmed by pre-clinical and clinical studies, since their study is preliminary.

“If future studies confirm that non-nutritive sweets impair the body’s detoxification process, it will be essential to study potential interactions and determine safe doses for at-risk groups,” Danner said in the release, adding that ” It’s important to include non-nutritious sweets so that people can better track their intake. ”

Researchers have noted in the release that PGP also plays a role in maintaining blood-brain barrier and therefore it is important to explore how this protein barrier can interfere with the functioning of cells in organs other than the liver.

Researchers plan to conduct further research on the two sweets using more complex models of drug transport and also to study the blends of these sweets, as it is commonly found in food products.