Suhana Khan activates her queen mode as she orders DO NOT DISTURB | Suhana Khan shared pictures and gave warning

family support from afar

Even after staying away, Suhana Khan did not leave her family’s side. She was seen making her presence strong on social media. Be it her consoling comment on Hrithik Roshan’s post for Aryan or a daredevil post for mother Gauri Khan on her birthday, Suhana stood by her family. After Aryan returns home, Suhana shares childhood pictures with Aryan as well.

trolled suhana

After Aryan Khan’s arrest, many old pictures of Suhana and Aryan partying together went viral and Suhana was trolled for partying. Anyway, every small and big activity of Suhana Khan is monitored and targeted. Sometimes on their lifestyle and sometimes on their clothes. And sometimes only for being Shahrukh’s daughter. Suhana Khan had to listen a lot for this picture of her too.

makes proper use of power

Ever since Suhana Khan came into the limelight, she has to pay the price of being Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. Sometimes she is trolled for wearing a bikini and sometimes for wearing short clothes. But now Suhana also answers many things she says about herself through her social media.

Are you preparing for debut?

Talking about work, there is a lot of discussion about Suhana Khan’s debut. It is believed that Zoya Akhtar is working on a script which will be the film version of the famous international comics Archie Comics. And the perfect casting of this film has been started by Zoya Akhtar with Suhana Khan. If reports are to be believed, Suhana Khan will be accompanied by Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in the film.

